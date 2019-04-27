Who is Hamilton the Pig? He's brought the Canes a lot of luck

Kyle and Karoline decided to bring their pet pig for a stroll through the tailgates outside of PNC Arena.
Hamilton the pig, whose name originates from Ham (not to be confused with Dougie Hamilton), quickly became a fan favorite.
With it being the year of the pig and the Carolina Hurricanes mascot, Stormy, being a pig too, it was destined to happen.
And the Hurricanes, who had lost the first two games of the series, won Game 3.
Hamilton came back for Game 4, which the Canes also won. The Carolina Hurricanes staff caught on and decided to invite the newest good luck charm inside the arena for Game 6.
The Canes ended up winning that game, setting up a deciding Game 7 in Washington, D.C.
Hamilton and his pig parents spontaneously made the trek to DC and help lead the Canes to a dramatic double-overtime win to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Hamilton, unfortunately, could not make the trip to Brooklyn for the Canes first game of the second round against the New York Islanders, so instead he attended the watch party outside of the Carolina Ale House on Glenwood Ave.
