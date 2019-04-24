Sports

Hamilton the pig, Canes' newest good-luck charm, makes trek to DC

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have a new good-luck charm and it's a pig.

Hamilton the pig, first showed up to the Canes tailgate ahead of Game 3.

His owners Kyle Eckenrode and Karoline Briggs live right around the corner from PNC Arena and said Game 3 was on a beautiful day so they decided to bring him for a stroll.

Fans quickly fell in love with Hamilton, so much so that his owners decided to bring him again for Game 4.



The Carolina Hurricanes quickly learned about Hamilton and offered him a special ticket to Game 6. During the game, Hamilton did meet and greets with fans, welcomed the players onto the ice in the fan tunnel, and got to meet the players inside the locker room after the game.

Hamilton's name comes from a play on words with ham, but with Dougie Hamilton and 2019 being the year of the pig, fame quickly became his destiny.



Hamilton is 3-0 when in attendance at Carolina Hurricanes games so his owners said bringing him to DC was a must for Game 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighwashington d.c.nhl playoffscarolina hurricanesanimalstanley cup
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News