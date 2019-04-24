Hamilton the pig, Canes' newest good-luck charm, makes trek to DC

Confirmed Hamilton the Pig is En route to DC pic.twitter.com/Xg39XoN2ZU — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 24, 2019

BREAKING: Hamilton and his family have made it to DC! Their story coming up next on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/of4Vb7lUya — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 24, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have a new good-luck charm and it's a pig.Hamilton the pig, first showed up to the Canes tailgate ahead of Game 3.His owners Kyle Eckenrode and Karoline Briggs live right around the corner from PNC Arena and said Game 3 was on a beautiful day so they decided to bring him for a stroll.Fans quickly fell in love with Hamilton, so much so that his owners decided to bring him again for Game 4.The Carolina Hurricanes quickly learned about Hamilton and offered him a special ticket to Game 6. During the game, Hamilton did meet and greets with fans, welcomed the players onto the ice in the fan tunnel, and got to meet the players inside the locker room after the game.Hamilton's name comes from a play on words with ham, but with Dougie Hamilton and 2019 being the year of the pig, fame quickly became his destiny.Hamilton is 3-0 when in attendance at Carolina Hurricanes games so his owners said bringing him to DC was a must for Game 7.