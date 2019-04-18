Zion Williamson adds gender reveal specialist to his accomplishments

His job this year was to help document the jaw-dropping exploits of Zion Williamson and the rest of the Blue Devils. With Zion, that was a full-time job to be sure.
While Williamson recently made it official that he's off to the NBA Draft this summer, he's still having fun kicking around Duke and being a college kid for these last few days and weeks.
Part of that fun? Helping out his buddy Nolan with some baby business. Specifically - with a gender reveal for the Ellingburg's new baby.
You can probably guess how Zion chose to handle this job -- that's right -- with yet another dunk. I'm not telling the Ellingburg's what to name their new child, but Zion would work.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT from the Elingburg Family! Thank you everyone for making this such a special day! @ZionW32 you are the man!!! 👶 pic.twitter.com/Kf73LO0ezz— Nolan Elingburg (@NolanBurg) April 18, 2019