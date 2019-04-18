Zion Williamson adds gender reveal specialist to his accomplishments

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT from the Elingburg Family! Thank you everyone for making this such a special day! @ZionW32 you are the man!!! 👶 pic.twitter.com/Kf73LO0ezz — Nolan Elingburg (@NolanBurg) April 18, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nolan Ellingburg is one of the video guys behind the scenes for Duke basketball.His job this year was to help document the jaw-dropping exploits of Zion Williamson and the rest of the Blue Devils. With Zion, that was a full-time job to be sure.While Williamson recently made it official that he's off to the NBA Draft this summer, he's still having fun kicking around Duke and being a college kid for these last few days and weeks.Part of that fun? Helping out his buddy Nolan with some baby business. Specifically - with a gender reveal for the Ellingburg's new baby.You can probably guess how Zion chose to handle this job -- that's right -- with yet another dunk. I'm not telling the Ellingburg's what to name their new child, but Zion would work.