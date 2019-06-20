Zion Williamson headlines Tobacco Road prospects in 2019 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson was the national player of the year in his one season at Duke.

As is usually the case, players from Triangle schools can expect to hear their names called early Thursday night during the 2019 NBA Draft.Duke's Zion Williamson is the virtual lock to be the No. 1 overall pick and take his high-flying power game to New Orleans. But for the rest of the standouts from Duke and North Carolina, the order in which they'll be drafted remains a little murky.Here's a look at the six prospects from the Tobacco Road ACC schools expected to be drafted in the first round:The Associated Press national player of the year could be a franchise-changing talent.The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson blends size, strength and nimble moves in a rarely-seen package. Beyond the highlight-reel dunks, he was practically unstoppable in the open court and when he put the ball on the floor in the paint, both with a quick step to bypass defenders and the strength to overpower them. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68 percent, and was a good--even dazzling at times--passer. He's also a willing defender who can cover a lot of ground, wrestle in the paint and protect the rim (1.8 blocks).Not much. The popular theory is to sag off considering he made just 33.8% from 3-point range last season, though he was much better both after Jan. 1 (39.6%) and in four NCAA tournament games (7 of 17, 41.1%). He must improve at the line after making just 64% of his free throws.Barrett joined Williamson in Duke's powerful 1-2 punch and could go third overall.The 6-foot-7, 202-pound Barrett led the Atlantic Coast Conference at 22.6 points to go with 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The lefty is a pro-ready scorer who can attack the paint, hit from mid-range or step outside. Barrett was an AP first-team all-American with an ACC single-season freshman scoring record with 860 points - the second best total by any player in Duke history.Barrett must improve as a 3-point shooter (30.8 to fully stretch defenses. He also shot 66.5 percent at the foul line, including a critical miss in the final seconds of the NCAA Elite Eight loss against Michigan State. And at times, Barrett's aggressiveness worked against him, such as when he had three shots blocked in the paint in the final minute of the loss to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational championship game.The 6-5 guard has the ability to score from anywhere - and in bunches.White was an instate recruit who set a North Carolina prep career scoring record, then steadily developed as the Tar Heels' floor leader to make himself a top-tier NBA prospect. He averaged 16.1 points with the ability to push in transition, score in traffic or separate for a shot against tight defense. He set a UNC freshman record for made 3s while also becoming the first freshman in program history to crack 30 points three times in a season - proof that he can get rolling in a hurry and illustrating why coach Roy Williams called him "the best scoring point guard that I've ever coached."White can hit from anywhere but could be a bit more efficient, shooting just 42 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc. He will need to make more strides defensively and build on improvements made during the course of his freshman season.Reddish offers two-way potential, though an uneven freshman year has created some uncertainty about his development.Reddish has size (6-8, 208 pounds) to play shooting guard or small forward. He's a solid athlete with the potential to be a good defender with a 7-foot wingspan. And he's known for his shooting range, illustrated by his 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to win at Florida State.Reddish arrived as a top-five recruit but it was a bit difficult to evaluate his college transition. He was a third option (13.5 points) as classmate Zion Williamson rocketed to stardom and classmate RJ Barrett became the Atlantic Coast Conference's leading scorer. He didn't shoot the ball as well as his reputation would suggest (35.6 percent overall, 33.3 percent on 3-pointers) and was a surprise late scratch against Virginia Tech in the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 with a left knee injury.The 6-8 graduate student is a first-round prospect offering immediate perimeter help with a soft stroke that had him ranked seventh nationally in 3-point percentage (.457).The 6-6 freshman is another late-lottery prospect with impressive athleticism and physical tools (including a 7-1 wingspan). He flashed at times with an aggressive style and shows defensive potential, though he'll need to improve his outside shot and refine his feel for the game with experience.