'I just want to hoop': Zion Williamson ready to fulfill lifelong dream at NBA Draft

Zion Williamson, the presumptive number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, said he's just excited to have a chance to continue to play basketball.

"I just want to hoop," Williamson told Robin Roberts in a GMA interview that aired Wednesday morning.

The 18-year-old superstar, who will turn 19 a week after the draft, spent his only year at Duke University wowing spectators with high-flying dunks and an infectious smile.

He averaged 22.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on his way to being named Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year. But the numbers and the awards are just superficial, Williamson told Roberts he just loves the game.

"I don't play basketball for the money; it was the last thing I thought of when I was a little kid," Williamson said. "When I was a little kid, I looked at my mom, stepdad, said, 'I want to be an NBA player,' just because I love to play the game of basketball like 24/7."

Roberts asked Williamson what it will be like when his name is called first at the draft, putting him in the same air as basketball legends like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and others number one picks.

"Those are big shoes to fill, but I'm not looking to fill those. I'm just looking to be the best Zion I could be."

The NBA Draft will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Despite his practically assured position as the top pick, Williamson said he will likely still be nervous.

"I'm probably going to be super nervous. Hopefully, I don't trip and fall when I walk across the stage," Williamson joked. "I think it's going to be a lot of emotions, especially if my name gets called, I don't know how I'm going to feel. I don't know if I'm going to cry, just smile; I guess I'll see Thursday."
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
