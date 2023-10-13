St. Augustine's University part ways with head football coach, names interim

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- St. Augustine's University (SAU) leaders are making a change in their football coaching staff for a second time this year.

Friday, the university announced that head coach Howard Feggins has been released as the head coach--effective immediately.

Jody Owens has been named the interim Head Football Coach of the SAU Falcons.

According to the SAU, Owens is a former player and in his first season with the team after joining the Falcons as a defensive coordinator.

Jody Owens, St. Augustine's Interim Football Coach (Photo: SAU)

His most recent positions before coming to SAU include serving as Offensive Assistant for the Carolina Panthers and Co-Defensive Coordinator for Pittsburgh State University. Statistically, SAU's defense under Owens ranks first in the CIAA in passing yards per game (110.2) and passing yards allowed (661). In addition, the SAU defense is second best in yards per game and first in total defense in the team's last ten years.

SAU hasn't won any games in the 2023 season, last losing to CIAA opponent Fayetteville State on Saturday, October 7.

In January of this year, head coach David Bowser announced he was stepping down as coach and athletic director. Bowser had held the head coaching job since November 2019. He became the interim AD in July 2020 and was named full-time athletic director in August 2021.

Bowser got the position after the then coach Tim Chavous tweeted out his own firing. He later deleted it but media outlets had captured a screenshot.

SAU plays on the road this weekend at Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte.

Full schedule here