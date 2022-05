CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are searching for the person who stabbed two people.At 8:19 p.m. 911 dispatchers got calls from the area of 3803 Northwest Cary Parkway for a possible stabbing.When police arrived they found two victims who were both taken to the hospital. One had serious injuries and the other had minor.Police say the suspect left the scene on foot and is still on the run.