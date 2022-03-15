'Journey of the Saber' classes connect kids with the Star Wars movie world

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Attention Star Wars fans! This Bay Area class teaches kids to harness the power of the Force and transition from padawan to heroic Jedi.
Led by Jedi Master Teryn Kelley, "Journey of the Saber" sessions combine fitness, meditation, and cosplay to build community.
"(We) bring that movie world where they're so fascinated with and turn it into something that they can actually connect with themselves," said Kelley.
Kelley's idea for the course was born in his backyard, and in November 2021, he opened an official training space.
"Me and the kids and my nephew, we got our sabers, and we started implementing more and more stuff to it," explained Kelley. "It was just like, yeah, this needs to be a thing."
Kids and teens start off as Padawans, or apprentice Jedis, and work their way up to becoming Jedi Knights with every class. Saber in hand, padawans learn to master movie-inspired sabering techniques, balance, and positive thinking.
"These kids are mastering themselves, so that in any situation, whether it's frustration at school, frustration at home," began Kelley, "they're able to quickly assess themselves so that they can assess their surroundings as well."
