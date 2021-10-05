NC State Fair announces new food available this year

COVID-19 forced the fair to close last year, but vendors still came together at the fairgrounds twice: once in fall 2020 and again in spring 2021.
But the real deal will be back as part of the full fair this year, which runs Oct. 14-24.
This year's fair will have two new rides (the Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel & the Sky Hawk), several new safety policies and countless new foods to try. Below is a list of some of the new foods, but to take a look at all the new offerings this year click here.
Atomic Tots from Chef's D'Lites
Spicy seasoned tater tots topped with spicy cheese sauce, sweet heat shredded chicken, pepper bacon, spicy ranch, sour cream and a crispy fried hot pepper
Que & Grits from Chick-N-Que
A scoop of our signature Chick-N-Que nestled in a bowl of savory cheese grits topped with sharp shredded cheddar cheese and chives with a crispy chicharrones (fried chicken skin)
Shrimp & Grits on a Stick from Ezzell's Somethin' Good
Slow simmered cheesy stone ground grits with Cajun shrimp, deep fried until crispy and drizzled with Cajun cream sauce, bacon crumbles and scallions
Carolina Cowboy Roll from Fatboys BBQ
Brisket, mac-n-cheese, special spices rolled into an eggroll and deep fried. Vegetarian version available with limitation bacon bits instead of brisket
Shrimp Alfredo Stuffed Turkey Leg from Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
Giant smoked turkey leg stuffed with Cajun shrimp and alfredo sauce
Shrimp Mac and Cheese Eggroll from Waypoint Oyster Bar
The iconic southern macaroni and cheese dish you know and love with NC shrimp deep fried in a crispy eggroll and served with a side of sweet and spicy aioli for dipping