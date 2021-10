NC State Fair announces new food available this year

EMBED >More News Videos One vendor called the event a "saving grace" in what's been a tough year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope you're hungry! Because the North Carolina State Fair is bringing a slew of new foods to this year's celebration.COVID-19 forced the fair to close last year, but vendors still came together at the fairgrounds twice: once in fall 2020 and again in spring 2021 But the real deal will be back as part of the full fair this year, which runs Oct. 14-24.This year's fair will have two new rides (the Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel & the Sky Hawk), several new safety policies and countless new foods to try. Below is a list of some of the new foods, but to take a look at all the new offerings this yearSpicy seasoned tater tots topped with spicy cheese sauce, sweet heat shredded chicken, pepper bacon, spicy ranch, sour cream and a crispy fried hot pepperA scoop of our signature Chick-N-Que nestled in a bowl of savory cheese grits topped with sharp shredded cheddar cheese and chives with a crispy chicharrones (fried chicken skin)Slow simmered cheesy stone ground grits with Cajun shrimp, deep fried until crispy and drizzled with Cajun cream sauce, bacon crumbles and scallionsBrisket, mac-n-cheese, special spices rolled into an eggroll and deep fried. Vegetarian version available with limitation bacon bits instead of brisketGiant smoked turkey leg stuffed with Cajun shrimp and alfredo sauceThe iconic southern macaroni and cheese dish you know and love with NC shrimp deep fried in a crispy eggroll and served with a side of sweet and spicy aioli for dipping