State Park officials urge people to be prepared before swimming, boating

A day of fun can turn tragic in a moment's notice."It happens consistently throughout the summer months," said Jay Greenwood, NC State parks district superintendent.Over the weekend, a 21-year-old man from Durham never resurfaced after his canoe capsized in Jordan Lake. It was the second drowning in the Triangle in a week."I'm afraid that due to COVID and so many people wanting to get outdoors and spend more time outside, that this is more of a danger this year than it has been in many years," said Greenwood.He says there are dangers underneath the water."There's a lot of stump holes. There's drop offs, things like that so even if you're just going in for a dip, if it's ankle deep one minute, it could be 10 feet the next minute," he said.That's why being prepared with a life jacket is a foolproof plan whether you're swimming or boating."Even if you get out in knee deep water and it drops off real quick, if you're wearing a life jacket it will save your life."Greenwood says those designated swimming areas are regularly checked for drop offs or any hazards you could come across while swimming.