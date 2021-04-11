21-year-old Durham man drowns after canoe capsizes in Jordan Lake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old Durham man died on Sunday afternoon after his canoe capsized at Jordan Lake in Chatham County.Just before 4 p.m., the Chatham County dispatch reached out to the NC Wildlife Resource Commission in reference to an overturned canoe at the Parkers Creek Campground, Sgt. Nathan Green with the Wildlife Law Enforcement told ABC11.Authorities said three people went out into the waters when the canoe overturned; two of whom returned to the surface, however, a man identified as Oscar Gilles Yayo, 21, of Durham, did not.Katie Hall, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, told ABC11 that Yayo was not wearing his life vest while out in the waters.This marks the second drowning in the Triangle in a week; on Easter Sunday, a 19-year-old drowned at Falls Lake in Wake County.The last reported drowning at the lake was back in May 2020 when a Raleigh teen drowned.