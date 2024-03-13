3 Fayetteville men charged in plot involving checks stolen from Wake County postal boxes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three Fayetteville men were indicted by a federal grand jury on 13 counts in an alleged scheme to steal checks from post office mail collection boxes.

The USPS boxes were located in Wake County. According to the allegations in the indictment, the suspects stole checks from the boxes and then altered them to change the payee information. They then allegedly deposited the fraudulent checks into bank accounts and made withdrawals from ATMs

The indictment charges Darrell Alan Thompson, Antonio Rasheed Hair, and Michael James Pasea, all of Fayetteville, with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Thompson, Hair, and Pasea are also charged with multiple counts of bank fraud and aiding and abetting.

"We've made our partnership with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service a cornerstone of our antifraud strategy and are seeking additional postal resources to grow even stronger in this critical area," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. "We are prioritizing cases where anyone tries to undermine the integrity of our federal mail system. Anyone sending checks through the mail should notify the bank immediately of any unauthorized activity."

The three face up to 30 years in prison for each count of conviction on these charges. Additionally, Thompson was charged with theft of mail and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. Thompson faces up to 5 years in prison for the theft charge and up to 15 years on the gun charge.

"This case is yet another example of the unending dedication of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and its law enforcement partners to halt the devastating effects of fraud. Those who steal the mail and engage in this type of criminal activity must learn they cannot escape detection and will be brought to justice," said Inspector in Charge Tommy D. Coke of the Atlanta Division, which oversees Raleigh.