Stolen instruments found: Kelli Baker Band reunited with gear day after story airs on ABC11

A band wrapping up a tour of the Carolinas in Raleigh woke up to find their trailer with all their instruments stolen from a hotel parking lot.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A band touring in Raleigh has been reunited with its stolen instruments a day after a story about the theft aired on ABC11.

The Long-Island-based Kelli Baker Band was playing a gig Sunday at Bowstring Pizza and Brewyard. It was the end of the band's tour of the Carolinas.

When band members came back from the show, they left their equipment in their U-Haul, which was attached to the back of their truck and parked outside the Hilton hotel on Wake Forest Road. They usually bring their instruments inside with them, but they were exhausted and looking to get some sleep before they left for New York on Monday morning.

Monday morning, band members woke up and realized their entire U-Haul trailer was gone. The trailer had a full drum set, six guitars, three different amps, speaker stands, and more.

The band was shocked and heartbroken, because the instruments -- in addition to being their livelihood -- hold extreme sentimental value for each band member.

Raleigh Police Department picked up the case and successfully tracked down the instruments on Tuesday!

Band members reunited with their instruments at a pawn shop in the area.

