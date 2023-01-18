Slow ride: Stolen tractor leads Boone police on a chase after hitting several vehicles

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An unusual police chase took place Tuesday in the North Carolina mountains.
Police in Boone were in hot pursuit of a stolen tractor.
Police Chief Andy Le Beau said they got a call about someone driving the tractor erratically in a parking lot and trying to hit pedestrians.
The tractor did hit several vehicles, including a police car. It also hit a dumpster and a church.
Officers shot out the front tire and used spike strips but that didn't work.
After a few miles of driving without a front tire, the driver turned onto a private drive, jumped off the tractor and began wielding a knife.
The chief said the suspect, identified as Ronnie Hicks was "very familiar with" his department.
Police used a Taser on him and took him into custody.
No injuries were reported.