Store clerk shot during Family Dollar robbery in Wayne County; shooter at large

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A female store clerk was shot during an armed robbery at a Wayne County Family Dollar on Friday night, officials said.It happened at the Family Dollar on US 117 South Dudley at 10 p.m.Deputies found one of the store clerks had been shot during a robbery and used a K-9 to track the shooter south from the store.The shooter was not located.The clerk was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital where she is in good stable condition.The shooter is described as being 5-foot 9-inches to 5-foot 11-inches slim build with short dreads wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, white undershirt with white tennis shoes using a dark bandana to cover his face, armed with a small-caliber handgun.Anyone with information about the shooting and robbery is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 and callers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for their tip.