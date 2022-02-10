Large law-enforcement presence descends on rural Granville County road

STOVALL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large law-enforcement presence descended on Reavis Road off Highway 15 outside of Stovall late Wednesday night.Details are unclear, but Granville County Sheriff John Hardy was at the scene late in the evening and the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.Deputies worked the scene for hours, largely congregating near a white truck with police tape.Deputies did door knocks of nearby homes and used flashlights to search the area.Authorities set up a large light structure to help in the investigation along the dark, rural stretch along the 7500 block of Reavis Road.The sheriff's office has not disclosed the initial reason behind the law-enforcement response.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.