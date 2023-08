Crews battle large fire on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews are battling a large fire at a commercial building in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened at Formula K Enterprises, Inc. in the 300 block of Gillespie Street.

ABC11 crew said the red cross stepped in to help firefighters who were experiencing heat exhaustion.

Gillespie Street is closed from MLK Freeway to Cooper Street.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream