Therapists offers tips, mental-health support in wake of Wendell student's death

Parents shouldn't shy away from discussing suicide and mental health with their children, a therapist says.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Less than two hours after school began at Wendell Middle School on Tuesday, the body of an eighth-grade student was found on campus.

The discovery led to the early dismissal for the school's students and staff. Out of respect for the family and the Wendell Middle School community, ABC11 has chosen not to name the student.

"It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and his friends," said Principal Catherine Trudell in an email to families. "As a parent or guardian, you have the opportunity to decide if this is information you want to share."

The news of this student's untimely death came the same day Wake County Public School leaders discussed an update on the district's mental health plan. The pilot plan, which just finished phase two, focuses on addressing the mental, emotional and social, and substance abuse concerns of students across the district's campuses.

"School-based mental health is now available at 40 schools and eight total mental health providers are serving WCPSS students and families," said a district employee in Tuesday evening's meeting.

Therapist Ashley Gilmore with Gilmore Counseling Services said parents can also get involved by talking with their children about mental health, especially suicide.

"Creating an atmosphere at home that is safe for them, but being a safe place for them, no judgment, no consequences in some cases, and allowing them to be completely themselves and free," Gilmore said, "gives them the space to be more vulnerable with the parent."

Additionally, parents can also find it quite difficult to discuss heavy topics, such as death, with their kids.

"I know that this is so hard because of the finality of it, but have a conversation about when that really means that you don't come back from this life," added Gilmore. "There's no coming back from this. We don't see you anymore. You don't see us anymore. We don't want to instill fear in them, but we do want to scale the seriousness and what impact really means."

In her message to families, Trudell wrote, "These are heavy moments that we will work through together as a school family."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please dial 988 for immediate assistance.