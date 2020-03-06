5 Summer camps in the Triangle your kids are sure to love

Address: 1408 Christian Ave, Suite C, Durham, NC 27705

Phone: 919.680.4966

Focus: Acrobatics, juggling, aerial silks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5989831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Camp Kanata is a traditional summer place that's been in place since the 1960s.

Address: 13524 Camp Kanata Rd, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Phone: 919.556.2661

Focus: Building lifelong friendships outside of technology

Address: Location for camp varies

Phone: 919.996.4800

Focus: Varies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5982439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Next Stop Broadway offers students a chance to perform on DPAC stage

Address: Location for camp varies

Phone: 919.560.4335

Focus: Varies

Address: Location for camp varies

Phone: 919.707.9889

Focus: Science exploration/ art

Want to send your children to summer camp but not sure where? Here are a few options to consider.Some of the listed camps have multiple sessions per summer. Some sessions may be full while others have availability.Reach out to the camp you're interested in to see what sessions are available.