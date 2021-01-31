Super Bowl

CDC releases new guidance to safely watch Super Bowl 2021

The CDC wants you to stay safe for the Super Bowl, that's why it's issuing new pandemic-related guidance for the big game.

The CDC said attending large gatherings, including the Super Bowl, increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19, CNN reported.

The guidance also said the safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with people you live with.

However, if you choose to go to the game or a larger event, like a watch party, there are a few things you can do that might help protect you.

Those include using noisemakers instead of cheering, arriving early to avoid crowds, and using touchless payment methods.

This year's Super Bowl has the Kansas City Chiefs battling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7.

