Supreme Court strikes down restrictive New York law in major gun rights case: LIVE

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a major guns-rights case involving whether there's a fundamental right to carry a concealed gun outside the home in public for self-defense.The case focused on a century-old New York state law that requires gun owners to show "proper cause" -- or a specific special need -- to carry a handgun in public.In an opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court ruled 6-3 to strike down the New York law.The Supreme Court has ruled on its biggest gun rights case in more than a decade, deciding whether Americans can carry concealed weapons outside the home.Justices are considering whether to strike down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago that places restrictions on carrying a concealed gun outside the home.At issue in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen is whether New York's denial of applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violates the Second Amendment.Put simply, the Supreme Court must decide if there is a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.Justices could either issue a broad decision holding that the right to keep and bear arms extends to the right to carry a handgun outside the home or to focus more narrowly on a handful of laws that give licensing officials a large degree of discretion in deciding who gets a permit.New York's 100-year-old law requires showing "proper cause" in order to carry a concealed firearm, with permits issued at the discretion of local officials.If the high court strikes that down or loosens the proper cause requirements, it would likely mean more guns in public spaces."We should be very afraid," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "In a densely populated community like New York, this ruling could have a major impact on us."Just this week, the CDC reported 45,000 people died by gun violence in 2020, the highest rate of gun-related deaths in more than a quarter of a century.New York is one of the eight states that have similar laws giving local authorities discretion to decide who receives gun permits.Legal experts say a decision striking down or loosening those "proper cause" requirements will mean more concealed weapons in public places -- especially concerning in densely populated areas."I think it would be a big mistake in urban areas to let this happen," former NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News contributor Robert Boyce said. "It's just too many people. Again, I'm a proponent of the Second Amendment, but everything has to be reasonable."Gun rights advocates argue the standard is so tough to meet that it violates the Constitution, but whatever the high court's opinion, legal experts predict it will lay out a new standard for how courts should review state gun laws -- likely meaning more litigation will follow.