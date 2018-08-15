Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Durham man on grandmother's porch

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police have arrested the suspect they believe fatally shot a man in July.
Sterling Eugene Whitted, 48, is accused of gunning down 43-year-old Reginald Johnson on his grandmother's front porch on July 31.
Whitted was charged with murder and booked into the Durham County Jail without bond.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Authorities do not believe the shooting was random.
Family members told ABC11 Johnson, a father of six - two of which were attending NC Central, was dropped off by a friend at his grandmother's home.
But before he could go inside, he was gunned down.
"The first thing that hit my mind that was it's random because he don't do nothing," said friend James Brown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
The video above is from a previous story.