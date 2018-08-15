Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Durham man on grandmother's porch

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham family is in a state of shock after their loved one was gunned down on his grandmother's front porch. (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested the suspect they believe fatally shot a man in July.

Sterling Eugene Whitted, 48, is accused of gunning down 43-year-old Reginald Johnson on his grandmother's front porch on July 31.

Whitted was charged with murder and booked into the Durham County Jail without bond.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities do not believe the shooting was random.

Family members told ABC11 Johnson, a father of six - two of which were attending NC Central, was dropped off by a friend at his grandmother's home.

But before he could go inside, he was gunned down.

"The first thing that hit my mind that was it's random because he don't do nothing," said friend James Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestfatal shootingman killeddurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputies find assaulted woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
2 men shot at party at apartment complex near NC State campus
Youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history
CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina
Nonstop service to San Diego starts out of RDU
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
37 dead: Rescuers comb concrete and steel after highway bridge collapse
Show More
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Police investigating man who slapped hippo's butt at LA Zoo
Rocky Mount neighbors stunned after man charged with murder in death of infant son
Staples fires manager who accused pregnant NC mom of shoplifting
Three people shot in Nash County town
More News