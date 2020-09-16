Virginia man extradited to Raleigh on charges he stole SUV belonging to missing man Andy Banks

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The man accused of stealing the SUV of a now-missing Raleigh man is now behind bars in Wake County.

According to newly released warrants, Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, used a gun to threaten Andy Banks and steal his 2011 Range Rover.

Justin Fernando Merritt was charged with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Banks has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, when he told friends he was going to the Cameron Village area to meet a man who was interested in buying his SUV.

The stolen SUV was found Monday afternoon in Danville, Virginia. Merritt was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

By Wednesday morning, Merritt had been moved to Wake County Detention Center. He is expected to appear in front of a judge sometime Wednesday.

The search for Banks continues. Anyone with information that may help in finding him should call 911.
