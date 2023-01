1 person shot, killed by Harnett County deputies

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County deputies shot and killed someone while responding to a domestic disturbance call Monday.

The shooting happened before 9 a.m. at a home in Lillington at Capitol Hill Road and South River Road.

The identity of the person who was shot and killed has not been released at this time.

ABC11 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details. Investigators are expected to give an update about what happened sometime Monday.