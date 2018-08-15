Swimmer bitten by shark off coast of Cape Cod, officials say

JULIA JACOBO
A beach on the coast of Cape Cod has been closed after a swimmer was bitten by a shark, officials said.

The coastal town of Truro announced that Longnook Beach has been closed to swimming due to the shark attack on Wednesday afternoon.

The 61-year-old man appears to have been bitten in the leg on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a local Boston hospital aboard a medical helicopter, ABC Boston affiliate WCVB reported.

He told first responders that he was standing in the water about 30 yards offshore when he was bitten, according to WCVB. He suffered puncture wounds to his torso as well, the station reported.

Witnesses nearby attempted to stop the bleeding, Kerstin Peter Leitner, a graduate from the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College, told WCVB.

"We grabbed all the towels that we could, put them on him to stop the bleeding," Leitner said.

No one in the area had cellphone service, so someone had to run to a nearby home to call 911, witness Molly Tobin, another nursing school graduate, told the station.

The man's condition is unclear.

Several shark sightings have been reported in the area in recent days, according to WCVB.

An increase in the gray and harbor seal population in the Cape Cod region has attracted great white sharks to the area, according to the station.

The incident marked the first shark attack in Massachusetts since 2012, WCVB reported. The 2012 attack also happened in Turo.

Further details were not immediately available.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall
Worker who died at Wake County construction site identified
Thieves steal $1,200 from Cary VFW post
Cooper vs. Republicans: Lawsuit puts voters in middle of power struggle
Governor Cooper honors NC Courage
Show More
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
NC State football team makes dreams come true
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
More News