Taco Bell worker accused of selling drugs at restaurant

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Taco Bell worker is accused of selling drugs at the restaurant.Christopher Staton Richardson, 35 of Garner, is accused of selling the drugs from the location where he worked on Highway 42 in Cleveland, as well as from his home.Richardson was arrested on June 7 after a two-month long undercover investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.Richardson also reportedly sold marijuana twice to officers from his nearby home on N. Roundabout Drive, according to Captain Jeff Caldwell.Officials say 48 grams of marijuana, Xanax, and a handgun were found at his home.Richardson was charged with more than a dozen felony warrants including possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. He was booked into the Johnston County Jail under a $300,000 bond.