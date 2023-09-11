Annual Taste of Lebanon Festival wraps up 2 day event in Raleigh

WATCH LIVE

WTVD logo
Monday, September 11, 2023 12:35AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 5th Annual Taste of Lebanon Food and Cultural Festival wrapped up Sunday in Raleigh.

The two-day event took place Saturday and Sunday at the Saint Sharbel Church on Mount Vernon Road.

It featured authentic Lebanese food, vendors, and entertainment including dance performances raffles, and fun for the kids.

"When we have festivals like this, it's an outreach where people will learn about our culture through our church. Where it's inviting for everybody...We're ambassadors of Lebanon, really here. And we just wanted to make sure that we welcome everyone," an eventgoer said.

