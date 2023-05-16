Wake County grand jury indicts Taz store owner on second-degree murder

It has been two weeks since 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr. was stabbed to death at a downtown convenience store and now police have the 60-year-old owner in custody and have charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County grand jury has indicted the owner of a downtown Raleigh convenience store on second-degree murder.

Taiseer "Taz" Zarka, 60, is charged with the stabbing death of 27-year-old Mark Garrity Jr. on April 6 at Taz's Supermarket One on S. Wilmington Street.

Zarka is being held in the Wake County Jail without bond. He was arrested and charged with murder on April 19.

An employee previously told ABC11 that Zarka had accused Garrity of shoplifting and asked him to open his bag. When he refused they allegedly got into a fight that left Garrity stabbed multiple times.

