WCPSS Board of Education to address teacher, staff shortage and student reassignment plans

Wake County Public School System to get new report detailing vacancies in the district -- including teachers and bus drivers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System's Board of Education is soon expected to address a high number of vacancies in the district that could have an impact on student learning outcomes and transportation.

The district's assistant superintendent of human resources will delivery a report to the school board that details the number of vacancies within the district.

"We have teachers who are qualified seeking other states, moving to other areas because of the wages being so low," parent organizer Mike Figueras said.

The district said there are around 250 open teacher positions, 130 instructional assistant openings and 300 bus driver openings. The district said the teacher openings represent just 2 percent of the district's teacher positions.

Still, WCPSS said it lost a significant number of teachers over the summer who did not return to the classroom.

"It's support. They're not feeling supported. From the ones I've spoken to personally -- a lot is asked of them -- and I think in the beginning, they start out excited about being around students and sharing about what they learned. But then it's just a lot of bumps along the way down the road," Figueras said.

The majority of those who left were classified as general education teachers.

"It's bad," said one teacher who did not want to identified. The mother of two even has a master's degree and said she is "struggling."

"Both of my kids want to be teachers, and I tell them no," she added.

In response to the update, the district is planning to use targeted recruitment efforts which include early contracts, radio and social media advertising, and following up with interested applicants by phone and email.

Of the available positions, WCPSS received the most interest from instructional assistant and bus driver/mechanic candidates.

Additionally, parents and students of Baucom Elementary and the soon-to-open Woods Creek Elementary in Holly Springs are expecting to receive an update Tuesday on student reassignment plans for the next school year. Other reassignment plans are likely to be announced in Tuesday's meeting.