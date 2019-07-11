Hate robocalls? NC attorney general asks you to sign petition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you have ever been annoyed by robocalls, here is your chance to do something to stop them.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he wants to put an end to annoying calls, but he needs your help.
Stein is inviting anyone who is concerned about robocalls and telemarketers to sign an online petition.
"When I travel around North Carolina, I regularly hear about people's problems with unwanted calls," said Stein. "Hearing from you will help me fight for people's privacy and peace of mind. If you are concerned about robocalls, please sign this petition."
Attorney General Stein is part of a coalition of 40 attorneys general from different states who are working to stop or reduce robocalls.
The group has had meetings with several major telecom companies. They say their goals include developing a better understanding of the technology available to minimize unwanted calls and pressing telecom companies to expedite solutions.
There seems to be progress - AT&T just announced it will automatically block unwanted robocalls for its customers.
