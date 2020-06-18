Technology

'Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over': iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Black Lives Matter protests continue, people have started sharing an iPhone shortcut that starts recording if you get stopped by police.

You can start it by simply saying "Hey Siri, I'm being pulled over."

The shortcut will pause music and turn down the screen brightness. It also sends a text message to a predetermined contact to let them know you're being pulled over.

The shortcut does need to be programmed in your phone settings in advance.

Robert Petersen of Arizona created the shortcut in 2018. He tweeted a message Monday, offering his latest version.

"A bunch of people and news outlets are passing around an old version of my 'Getting Pulled Over' Shortcut. Current version is here: icloud.com/shortcuts/cc95be30b285469ea22b7cff11ce0737."

The shortcut "opens your front camera and starts a video recording so you have a video record of being pulled over," said Peterson in a reddit post.

Once you stop the recording it gives you the option to send the video to your iCloud Drive or Dropbox.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyrecordblack lives matteriphoneapplegeorge floydu.s. & worldapppolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: RDU defers major projects as air travel is down
NC lawmakers aim to increase school nurses amid COVID-19
NC DACA recipients, activists react to Supreme Court ruling
Big day locally and nationally for Alzheimer's prevention
Roxboro community mourns loss of former standout quarterback
Next UNC System president to be named Friday
Equality NC uses Pride to support Black Lives Matter
Show More
Bakeries nationwide raise money to fight systematic racism
Raleigh man faces federal charges for business fires during downtown protest
Hospital bills more than $1M for COVID-19 survivor's 2 months of care
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
More TOP STORIES News