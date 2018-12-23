@raleighpolice investigating a report of a juvenile shot at apartment complex on Merrell Drive. Live report coming up at 6 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/11DN0c90fI — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) December 23, 2018

Two people, including a teen, were hurt in a shooting Sunday.Officials received a shooting call around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Merrell Drive.Police say the shooting victims were a 25-year-old and a 14-year-old. The two are not related.Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The 14-year-old suffered superficial wounds and is expected to make a full recovery. The 25-year-old, on the other hand, suffered serious wounds and his condition is currently unknown.Officials have not released info regarding a suspect.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.