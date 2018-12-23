SHOTS FIRED

Police investigating after teen, adult hurt in double shooting in Raleigh

Police investigating after juvenile, adult hurt in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two people, including a teen, were hurt in a shooting Sunday.

Officials received a shooting call around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Merrell Drive.

Police say the shooting victims were a 25-year-old and a 14-year-old. The two are not related.



Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The 14-year-old suffered superficial wounds and is expected to make a full recovery. The 25-year-old, on the other hand, suffered serious wounds and his condition is currently unknown.

Officials have not released info regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

