Man arrested in February shooting in Durham faces slew of charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old who was charged in a February shooting faces a slew of new charges after his arrest.

Durham police said Monday that Timothy Vann Blackwell was sought in connection with shots fired from one car into another.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. Officers responded to an aggravated assault call near North Hoover Road and Muldee Street. A man and woman told officers that they were traveling south on Hoover Road when they noticed another vehicle speeding up behind them. The passenger in that car started shooting at them. Their car was struck once by gunfire but neither occupant was injured.

Blackwell was charged on March 8 with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon into occupied property, but police did not arrest him for another two weeks.

When he was finally taken into custody on Friday, police said they found a firearm, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, and cash on Blackwell.

That led to numerous additional charges: Carrying a concealed gun; possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule I controlled substances; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule II controlled substances; flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle; hit/run leaving the scene of property damage; driving while license is revoked; and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place with controlled substances.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office, the Durham County Sheriff's Office Strike Team, and the Raleigh Durham Safe Streets Task Force (FBI) assisted with the arrest.

Blackwell is being held in the Durham County Jail on a federal detainer.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to please call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29238 or Investigator J. Stewart at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29348. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

