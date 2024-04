Shots fired inside residence hall at North Carolina A&T State University, no injuries reported

According to the school's social media post, police are investigating shots fired inside of Barbee Hall.

According to the school's social media post, police are investigating shots fired inside of Barbee Hall.

According to the school's social media post, police are investigating shots fired inside of Barbee Hall.

According to the school's social media post, police are investigating shots fired inside of Barbee Hall.

Shots were fired inside a residence hall at North Carolina A &T State University.

According to the school's post on X, police are investigating shots fired inside of Barbee Hall. There are no injuries reported.

The school said the police are on the scene and to stay clear of the area.

ABC11 will keep you updated as the investigation continues.