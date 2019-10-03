Teen driver charged in crash that killed Cary woman outside her home

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen driver has been charged after a crash that killed a woman who was standing outside her Cary home on Monday.
Jax Aiden Fuller, 16, of Vickie Drive in Cary has been arrested by Cary Police and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving and failure to maintain lane control.
Fuller was driving a 2012 Ford Escape coming around a curve in the 1000 block of Castalia Drive when he struck 52-year-old Sandra Verastegui.
Neighbors who heard the crash said Verastegui had just finished taking the garbage cart to the curb when she was hit.
Fuller and a 16-year-old passenger remained at the scene after the crash, Cary Police said.
Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle carries a maximum penalty of 150 days in prison. Fuller is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.
