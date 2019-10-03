Teen driver charged in crash that killed Cary woman outside her home

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen driver has been charged after a crash that killed a woman who was standing outside her Cary home on Monday.

Jax Aiden Fuller, 16, of Vickie Drive in Cary has been arrested by Cary Police and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving and failure to maintain lane control.

Fuller was driving a 2012 Ford Escape coming around a curve in the 1000 block of Castalia Drive when he struck 52-year-old Sandra Verastegui.

Neighbors who heard the crash said Verastegui had just finished taking the garbage cart to the curb when she was hit.

Fuller and a 16-year-old passenger remained at the scene after the crash, Cary Police said.

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle carries a maximum penalty of 150 days in prison. Fuller is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carycar crasharrestpedestrian struckpedestrian killedteenagercrashdriver
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver accused of running over people in Fayetteville arrested
NOAA meteorologist drowns after swimming in rough surf at OBX
Closing arguments underway in Cary double murder trial
4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Oct. 3
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
Interest rates are down. Should you refinance your home?
More record-shattering heat possible for Thursday
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Dog who wanders 700 miles to reunite with owner
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Warrants: Teacher saw signs of abuse before boy found dead in home
2 men die after separate water rescue efforts at Kure Beach
More TOP STORIES News