mass shooting

14-year-old killed, 14 injured in shooting at 'unauthorized' neighborhood concert in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTVD) -- A teen girl is dead and 14 others were injured in a late Saturday night shooting at an unauthorized neighborhood concert in South Carolina, North Charleston police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., North Charleston police were called to the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive where they found numerous victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to ABC-affiliate WCIV.

Several of the victims were transported to local hospitals -- their status has not been made publicly available at this time.

"It's sad, it's unfortunate, it's a ridiculous time in our lives -- in this world," North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said in a Sunday conference at the 'ground zero' of the shooting. "[We're] grieving over a 14-year-old that lost her life -- Never had the chance to see a prom. Never had the opportunity to graduate. Never had the opportunity to enter college or graduate or get a job."


Investigators said the shooting was the result of a fight that had broken out near the stage of the concert.

Authorities have not released information on a shooting suspect at this time.

The shooting is one of many mass shootings across the nation including Fairfield Township, New Jersey and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
