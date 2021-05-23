2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10681885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a mass shooting at a house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey.

MASS SHOOTING in Fairfield Twp, Cumberland County. Police say someone started shooting at a house party with hundreds of people in attendance. Multiple people shot, some did not make it. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lR9qFVSfZB — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 23, 2021

FAIRFIELD TWP., New Jersey -- Two people were killed and another 12 others were injured in a mass shooting during a house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey.The victims who died were a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, state police said. Their names have not been released.One of the 12 people who were injured is in critical condition. All of the victims were adults, according to investigators.No arrests have been made, state police say. The motive remains under investigation.Officers were called to a home on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.More than one hundred people were at that home for a party at the time, officials said.Chopper video showed the aftermath on Sunday morning. A tent that appeared to have been knocked over was on the ground. Debris was scattered around the yard.Cars were parked all along the street, and police say some were parked blocks away.Police were investigating a vehicle that was parked at a nearby graveyard, though it was not clear if there was a connection between the vehicle and the shooting.The uncle of one of the victims was at the scene. He said his niece was a "good girl" and he was "absolutely heartbroken."Police say some of the wounded victims were taken to the hospital by medics, while others drove themselves.Multiple police agencies are now on the scene as the investigation continues.The reverend of the church right across the street from the shooting scene heard the gunfire."I just started hearing at first what I thought was fireworks, it was really gunshots, and I heard nine in rapid succession," said the Rev. Michael Keene of the Trinity AME Church.Community leaders say the gathering was a 90s-themed birthday party and was attended mostly by young people."We have a lot of challenges in this community and we've had a lot of tragedies," said Melissa Helmbrecht of the HopeLoft Community Center.Helmbrecht said the partygoers were excited about the warm weather and opportunity to get together."I'm just worried for our friends, our family, our employees. Over the coming days we're going to have a lot of pieces to put back together," she said."If you're going to a party why do you need to take a gun?" said Keene. "If you're there to have a good time why do you need a gun with you? That means you're expecting trouble to me."In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy expressed gratitude for the efforts of law enforcement and first responders while condemning the violence."Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws," he said. "No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield."