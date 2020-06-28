17-year-old shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police said a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were alerted to the shooting in the area of South and West Streets around 5 p.m.

The teen, who has not been named yet, was taken to WakeMed Hospital.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.



On Saturday, Raleigh police were investigating four separate shootings in less than 24-hours, one of which happened to be fatal.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.

