17-year-old shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh

Officers were alerted to the shooting in the area of South and West Streets around 5 p.m.
The teen, who has not been named yet, was taken to WakeMed Hospital.
Police have not announced any arrests at this time.
On Saturday, Raleigh police were investigating four separate shootings in less than 24-hours, one of which happened to be fatal.
