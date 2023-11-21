Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting near Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened near Wendell.
Wake County Sheriff's Office said on Monday at 10 p.m. deputies responded to a shots fired call into a home on Hodge Road.
When deputies got to the scene they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The age and identity of the person shot has not been released.