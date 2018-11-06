Shot while praying: Deputies say the act of praying may have saved 14-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.

By
HOUSTON, TX --
A teen is recovering after deputies say she was shot in the arm while praying in her Houston, Texas, home.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the 14400 block of Rio Bonito.

Investigators said the 14-year-old girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.

Deputies said they believe the bullet was fired from an apartment complex near her home and stopped on her blanket.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but deputies told Eyewitness News this situation could have been a lot worse if the girl had not been kneeling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen shotinvestigationcrimestray bulletHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Amber Alert: Tip line set up for abducted Lumberton 13-year-old
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
2M North Carolinians have already voted in midterm elections
NC Voting 2018: Get to know the candidates seeking your vote
Election Day 2018: Report problems at the polls
Gas prices to come down in NC
NC election to watch: George Holding vs. Linda Coleman
Show More
Hundreds sick after eating at NC church barbecue
$10 Hamilton tickets available via lottery
What you need to know: Constitutional amendments on NC ballots
Residents cope as repair work continues on Orange Co. water main break
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts hours before midterm election
More News