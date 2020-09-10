officer involved shooting

Tennessee fugitive shot by Fayetteville officer who was serving warrant has died from injuries, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fugitive out of Tennessee who was shot by a Fayetteville police officer on Thursday while being served a warrant for his arrest has died from his injuries.

Fayetteville police on Friday said 48-year-old Glenn Alvin Eldridge of Maynardville, Tennessee had died.

The shooting happened on Raeford Road near S Reilly Road just after 4 p.m. on Thursday
In a news briefing a short time after the shooting, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said the U.S. Marshals tried to serve the warrant after receiving information that Eldridge, who was allegedly wanted on two rape charges in Tennessee, was in the Fayetteville area.

In a news release, Fayetteville Police Department said he had multiple weapons.

It is unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

Hawkins added that no Fayetteville officers were injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Fayetteville Police Department said the officer will be placed on administrative duty. An internal investigation is also underway.
