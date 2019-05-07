'Thank you for pot smoking' t-shirt worn during Havelock drug arrest mugshot

Investigators said they found marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD in a Havelock man's home.

Craven County Sheriff's Office arrested Bradley Adams, 29, on May 2 after receiving 911 calls about a man with a rifle. When officers arrived they noticed drug paraphernalia in the home in question.

Once inside the home officers found five pounds of marijuana, edible marijuana food, 28 grams of cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.

Adams was booked into the Craven County Jail while wearing a t-shirt that read, "Thank you for pot smoking."

He faces felony drug trafficking charges and was book under a $1 million bond.

