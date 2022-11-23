Local food bank, Gov. Cooper gather Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Governor Roy Cooper was at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to put turkeys on pallets so they can be delivered around the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we all get ready to fill our table for Thanksgiving it's also time to remember those struggling to put food on the table.

Governor Roy Cooper rolled up his sleeves and got into the spirit of giving.

"A lot of families aren't making the choice of what kind of vegetables or what kind of desserts they're going to have. They are making the choice between buying gas for the car and buying enough food for home," he said while helping out at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Butterball donated all 300 turkeys, each of them between 16 and 20 pounds, and they'll be delivered to families in need throughout the holiday season a welcome donation as turkey prices rise nearly 20% this year.

About 12% of North Carolinians face food insecurity but this time of year the goal is help as many families as possible.