Wednesday expected to be busiest day to drive for Thanksgiving

Gas prices in the Carolinas are falling as millions hit the road across the country for the holiday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of Americans are expected to drive or fly this Thanksgiving.

That's the biggest numbers since before the pandemic.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day to drive.

Some good news is that gas prices in the Carolinas are falling.

AAA predicts those prices will keep dropping through the holiday weekend as more than a million North Carolinians drive to their destinations.

Those prices could ultimately drop 20-30 cents per gallon.

Strong refinery output's driving those predicted declines in the prices as more fuel is available.

North Carolina's current gas price average is $3.29, 16 cents less than a month ago and 9 cents more than last year.

The national average is down to $3.61, a drop of about 20 cents from last month.

Despite the holiday travel rush government data shows increased supply and decreased demand for gas, leading to lower prices.