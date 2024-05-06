Met Gala 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'; stars set to stun on fashion's biggest night

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Fashion's biggest night is back and the stars are getting ready to hit the carpet in their best and most unique styles for this year's Met Gala Monday night.

The museum's exhibition this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which officials say involves pieces from their archives, some so delicate they'll be laid out in glass coffins like "Sleeping Beauty."

Guests for the night have been told to follow a dress code.

The theme is "The Garden of Time."

You expect some fun floral pieces that'll grab everyone's attention.

Aat the helm is Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Her co-chairs this year are some big fashion icons, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lopez.

So a lot of people ask, what is the point of this whole night?

The big event actually raises money for The Costume Institute.

Last year, it raised $22 million.

The guest list is held under wraps until the event takes place.