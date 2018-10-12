'Things look weird': Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children

MARIETTA, Georgia (WTVD) --A white couple whose black babysitter was followed by a white woman and questioned by police are speaking out about the incident, ABC News reported.
David Parker and Dana Mango said a woman called the police on their babysitter, Corey Lewis, on Sunday simply because he is black.
"We were at dinner, and I saw that Mr. Lewis had called," Mango said. "I called back and a police officer answered the phone. The police officer was trying to explain that he was there with my kids and that they were OK, but he wanted to confirm that I had given permission to Mr. Lewis to be with them."
RELATED: 'I feel this is racial profiling': Confrontation caught on camera after man calls cops over pool membership
The couple said the kids were 'scared' after the police were called on Lewis, who the parents said is practically part of the family.
"It truly took me several minutes to believe that it was real. I was just in a state of disbelief," Mango said.
According to ABC News, the saga began when Lewis was out with the family's 6- and 10-year-old children on Sunday, and an unidentified white woman approached them in a Walmart parking lot.
"She pulled up to my vehicle and asked if the kids were all right," said Lewis, who joined Parker and Mango toward the end of the "GMA" interview. "I responded with, 'Why wouldn't they be?'"
"She then said, 'Things look weird,' and then she drove off," Lewis said. After she drove off, Lewis realized that she was following them.
In the 911 call, you can hear the woman expressing her concern.
"I see this black gentleman with these two little white kids, so I just had a funny feeling," the caller said. "I rode around again and I said 'let me see the little girl,' and he goes 'No.' And I said 'Well let me just see the little girl and just see that she knows you.'"
After Lewis got gas in his car, the woman is heard asking the operator if she should follow.
"He just got gas and now he's pulling away. Should follow him?" the caller said.
"No ma'am, I recommend not following him," the operator said.
By the end of the call, the woman says "And if I'm wrong, that's great. I'm...I'm thrilled. But if I'm not, you know, then these kids are okay."
After Lewis and the children arrived home, a police officer came in response to the woman's call to 911. That was when the officer called Parker and Mango.
The mother said her children, Addison and Nicholas, were frightened for Lewis when the officer questioned him.
"The officer was actually apologetic," Mango told "GMA". "I think he was embarrassed. He saw what was happening pretty quickly, and after he spoke to me and confirmed that everything was all right, he let them go."
Mango said Lewis has been babysitting for them for two years.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App