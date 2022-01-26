Apple CEO Tim Cook allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house, sent photos of loaded gun

SAN FRANCISCO -- A restraining order has been filed against a Virginia woman accused of stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook.In court papers obtained by ABC7 News, Apple security accused the woman of "erratic, threatening and bizarre behavior."The court papers showed photographs of guns, ammo, and copies of emails apparently sent by the woman.She has turned up at Cook's home at least twice and has "warned" him to leave his residence.The woman, who apparently still in the South Bay area, is now barred from possessing guns or approaching any Apple employee.Cook's lawyers say the woman stalked and harassed him from the Fall of 2020 to the present time. In emails to Cook, she claims she is the CEO's wife and that he is the father of her twin children.The alleged stalker emailed Cook about 200 times, the attorneys wrote. In one of the emails sent in November 2020, she attached a photo of a loaded gun and wrote: "My new gun will never return it at this time before I shoot!"Cook's lawyers say the woman opened fraudulent corporations, some with "highly offensive corporate names" in various states.The documents stated that on Nov. 9, 2020, the woman sent an email to Apple's CEO indicating her desire to have a personal and sexual relationship with him and stated that she "cannot live any longer" and that her "patience are (sic) almost done."In another email, the woman demanded hundreds of millions of dollars from CookCook's lawyers concluded in one of the documents: "Apple believes that Respondent may be aimed and is still in the South Bay Area and intends to return to Apple's CEO's residence or locate him otherwise in the near future."A hearing over the restraining order has been scheduled in Santa Clara County Superior Court for March 29.