Society

Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers

EMBED <>More Videos

Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers

On April 10, 1912, the RMS Titanic left on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City.

Five days later, on April 15, the RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Approximately 1,317 passengers died when the Titanic sank. 709 of them were third-class passengers. Three-quarters of them perished.

The reason why many more of these passengers died compared to the first- and second-class members was that the third-class passengers were confined to their area of the Titanic.

Grilled gates had been installed in the lower decks to keep different classes of passengers from interacting with each other. Although stewards had keys to unlock the gates during an emergency, they did not have time to unlock all of them as the Titanic filled up with water after hitting an iceberg.

Those stuck in the lower decks had no idea what was happening and were left trapped and confused.

One of the largest families in the third-class was the Goodwin family. The parents, Frederick and Augusta, were moving their six children to New York City for Frederick's new job. The entire family died, including 19-month-old Sidney Goodwin.

This week, we remember all of the passengers who died 108 years ago on the Titanic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society6abc snackshistoryshipwrecku.s. & worldthis day in historyboat accident
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Show More
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
More TOP STORIES News