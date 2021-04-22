$5,000 reward offered for arrest in deadly shooting of 61-year-old grandmother in Dunn

During the early morning hours of Feb. 28, deputies responded to a shooting in the mobile home community at 69 Todd Lane.
Shell casings littered the residence after multiple shots were fired into the home, killing Carolyn Stephenson.
An ABC11 crew at the scene spotted at least 68 evidence markers after the incident.
Officials said at the time they did not believe that Stephenson was the intended target.
Anyone with information leading to an arrest(s) in the case is asked to contact the ATF at (888) 283-8477 or the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.