$5,000 reward offered for arrest in deadly shooting of 61-year-old grandmother in Dunn

$5k reward offered for arrest in deadly shooting of Dunn grandmother

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person(s) who fired multiple shots into a 61-year-old grandmother's Dunn home, killing her in February.

During the early morning hours of Feb. 28, deputies responded to a shooting in the mobile home community at 69 Todd Lane.

Shell casings littered the residence after multiple shots were fired into the home, killing Carolyn Stephenson.

An ABC11 crew at the scene spotted at least 68 evidence markers after the incident.
Shell casings and evidence markers littered a Sampson County mobile home parking lot after an overnight shooting left one person dead.




Officials said at the time they did not believe that Stephenson was the intended target.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest(s) in the case is asked to contact the ATF at (888) 283-8477 or the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.
