Fayetteville woman charged with murder of 1-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old from an incident that happened back in January.

On January 22, officers responded to Blue Street in reference to an unresponsive child.

Life-saving measures were administered on the child inside of an EMS vehicle, but those measures were unsuccessful.

Tiana Johnson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Police have not released any further details about the events that lead up to the baby's death.

ABC11 spoke with the child's grandmother back in January.

"I have so many memories from over the last year," the toddler's grandmother Lekilla Smith said battling through the heartbreak. "She stayed with me a lot; when I wasn't working, she was here with me. That was my baby--she was like that baby girl I never had. I just don't know how I'm going to go on without her."